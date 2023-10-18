Indianapolis Colts get awful news regarding Anthony Richardson

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Anthony Richardson for the remainder of his rookie season. Following the news breaking, Colts Jim Irsay released a statement regarding the situation.

Why it Matters

Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, there was not a single player who got as much hype as quarterback, Anthony Richardson. Though Richardson did not go No. 1 overall in the draft as some of the “experts” believed he would, he did get selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick. During the games he played this season, Richardson showed flashes of brilliance, and losing him is a tough loss for the Colts.

Irsay's Message

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland.”

Bottom Line: A Tough Loss

The Indianapolis Colts face a significant setback as rookie sensation Anthony Richardson's season comes to an abrupt end due to a shoulder injury. The loss of this highly anticipated quarterback is a tough blow, but the team is focused on his recovery and remains determined to tackle the challenges ahead under the leadership of owner Jim Irsay.