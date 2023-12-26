Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Initial Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 17 matchup vs. Cowboys includes 8 players

Yes, the Detroit Lions are the 2023 NFC North Champions but that does not mean they are satisfied. In fact, the Lions have already shifted 100% of their focus to their Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Lions win out, they will clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and they still have a shot to earn the No. 1 seed if they win out and the Eagles and 49ers both lose at least one of their final two games. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Week 17.

Detroit Lions injury report

Who is on the Injury Report

The Lions have released their initial injury report for Week 17, and as you can see below, it includes eight players. With that being said, the only player who is listed as “No Practice” for Tuesday's walkthrough is tight end, Brock Wright.

On the bright side, both Derrick Barnes and Jerry Jacobs returned to practice after missing Sunday's game against the Vikings.

PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday*WednesdayThursdayGame Status
Brock WrightTEhipNP
Jason Cabinda**FBkneeLP
Taylor DeckerTgroinLP
C.J. Gardner-Johnson**DBpectoralLP
Derrick BarnesLBshoulderFP
Jerry JacobsCBhamstringFP
Frank RagnowCknee/back/toeFP
Penei SewellTshoulderFP
Bottom Line: Navigating Challenges for a Crucial Game

The Detroit Lions face a challenging scenario with eight players listed on their initial injury report ahead of the Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. As they gear up for a match that could have significant implications for their playoff aspirations, the team's ability to effectively manage these injuries and adapt their game plan accordingly will be crucial. The upcoming days will be pivotal in assessing the readiness of these players and shaping the Lions' approach to maintain their momentum in this crucial phase of the season.

