Insane stat puts Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat in elite company 

New Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat is known as a goal scorer, having already gotten two separate years of scoring 40 goals under his belt while also having been well on the way to reaching beyond that mark in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season when he scored 32 goals in 56 games. But giving nightmares to opposition goalies isn't the only part of his game.

Alex DeBrincat also has a feisty side

Despite his shorter stature at 5'8 compared to the average NHL player, DeBrincat certainly doesn't play his height. He's known to get scrappy on the ice and isn't afraid of a physical challenge.

“I think that's maybe not a huge part of my game, but I try not to back down from anyone,” he said earlier today. “I think being a smaller forward in the League, sometimes people can try and bully you around. But that's something I try to not let get taken too out of hand; I think I can hold my own. It keeps me engaged in the game, but that's not my main goal in the game.”

He's in elite NHL company with this particular stat

In fact, DeBrincat is one of only three NHL players since 2007 that are 25 years of age or younger who have scored 40 goals along with dishing out 100+ hits in a season. The other two players? Alexander Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos.

Guys 25 and younger with more than 40 goals and 100+ hits in a season since 2007



-Alex Ovechkin (3x)

-Steven Stamkos

-Alex DeBrincat



Both Ovechkin and Stamkos have been two of the NHL's top players since the 2005 lockout and have three Stanley Cup wins between them.

Bottom Line

If DeBrincat's career ends up being anything like the aforementioned Ovechkin and Stamkos, then Red Wings fans are absolutely in for a real treat.

We can't wait to see what this season brings for Red Wings hockey and what the newest member of the team can do, suiting up for his hometown team!