Rumor: Detroit Red Wings closing in on trade for Alex DeBrincat

It is just a matter of time before news breaks that the Detroit Red Wings have acquired Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators, right? It seems like that has been the case since before the 2023 NHL Draft started, but as of now, nothing has come of it. Earlier today, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman appeared on the NHL Network and he said he does not believe a “trade is that far away.”

According to Friedman (via NHL Watcher), the Red Wings and Senators are still actively working on a trade that would send DeBrincat to Hockeytown. What is also of note is that Friedman said DeBrincat wants to play for Detroit, and that with Filip Zadina being placed on waivers earlier today, the Red Wings have more room to work out a deal. Friedman added that he doesn't think the trade is that far away, but the last hurdle (whatever that may be) is the toughest.

Key Points

Elliotte Friedman says Red Wings and Senators are actively working on a trade for DeBrincat

Friedman notes that DeBrincat wants to play for the Red Wings

Detroit has what it takes both in draft capital and salary cap space to get a deal done

Bottom Line: The Red Wings need scoring

The Red Wings are in dire need of fresh talent in their forward lineup as their leading goal-scoring winger in 2022-23 was David Perron, who managed to net 24 goals. Despite experiencing a slump in the 2022-23 season, resulting in just 27 goals, DeBrincat would still become the highest-scoring winger for the Red Wings. Considering DeBrincat's upbringing in Michigan, it's reasonable to assume that the Red Wings would be among his preferred destinations. Detroit possesses what it takes to make this trade happen, but you can bet Steve Yzerman is playing a little bit of hard ball with the Senators.