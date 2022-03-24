Internet explodes following Instagram post from Vanessa Bryant

On Thursday night, the internet exploded following a post from Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, announcing the continuation of the Bryant family’s partnership with Nike, who will donate 100% of net proceeds of Gianna’s shoes to the family’s foundation.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world.”

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF).”

“I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come. I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!”

