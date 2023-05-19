When the Detroit Lions selected Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I have to admit that I was pretty darn excited. The reason for my excitement was that I believed St. Brown could be the next Golden Tate, which would be great value for where he was selected. But since then, St. Brown has exceeded expectations as he has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. But is St. Brown being disrespected by the latest NFL WR rankings published by Pro Football Network?

Key Points

St. Brown has surpassed expectations and emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

St. Brown is ranked as the No. 19 wide receiver in the NFL according to Pro Football Network's latest rankings.

Despite initially feeling disrespected by his ranking, further analysis suggests that No. 19 is a fair position for St. Brown based on the wide receivers ranked ahead of him.

St. Brown ranked outside the Top 15 in NFL WR Rankings

Here is what Pro Football Network has to say about ranking St. Brown as the No. 19 wide receiver in the National Football League.

After Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the next tier of YAC receivers. He’s been a pleasure to watch develop as a receiver, and he’s been a fantastic catch-point receiver — we don’t often see YAC specialists also play competitively in contested situations.

Most of his growth has come as a route runner, and as the Lions’ offense has improved its timing, he has thrived. In many ways, he’s the perfect receiver for Jared Goff. St. Brown’s combination of fluidity and strength are great assets and might remind Detroit fans of Golden Tate, but with better hands.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown being disrespected in NFL WR Rankings?

At first, when I saw that St. Brown was ranked as the No. 19 wide receiver in the NFL, I found it a bit disrespectful. But when I started looking at the wide receivers ranked ahead of him, I came to the conclusion that No. 19 is about right. According to some statistics put out by Five-Thirty-Eight following the 2022 season, St. Brown came in at No. 28 behind players like Richie James, which was absurd!

