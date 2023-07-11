Isaiah Stewart earns massive raise from Detroit Pistons

The man they call Beef Stew isn't going anywhere. Isaiah Stewart has signed a $64 million (four year) contract extension with the Detroit Pistons, as reported originally by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the deal is for $60 million but can increase up to $64 million thanks to performance bonuses.

Stewart is a valuable commodity on the Pistons roster

Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game in 2022-23 while also averaging 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field.

His new contract is for four years with a hefty pay raise

According to Wojnarowski, Stewart's new four-year deal is worth a total of $64 million, a considerable raise from his original $15,098,193 deal.

Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart has agreed on a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, his agent Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Stewart gets the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class. pic.twitter.com/9a2W7tLj23 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2023

This also marks the first time of a Rookie Scale extension under team owner Tom Gores' tenure.

This is the Pistons' first rookie extension since owner Tom Gores purchased the franchise in 2011 — and the first for the organization since Jason Maxiell in 2008. (Andre Drummond’s 2016 deal was as a restricted free agent). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2023

But according to Sankofa II, the deal can reach up to $64 million with added performance bonuses:

There are performance bonuses that can take Stewart's new contract to $64 million, per a source https://t.co/Zlu30rbhdx — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) July 11, 2023

Key Points

Isaiah Stewart is known as Beef Stew to fans

He has been re-signed to a new contract

The deal is four years and worth up to $64 million

Bottom Line

The Pistons already have a brand new head coach in Monty Williams, who praised the young talent on the roster, including Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Stewart.

Team GM Troy Weaver has demonstrated that he feels that Stewart is a core piece for the Pistons moving forward with tonight's contract extension.