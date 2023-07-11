Isaiah Stewart earns massive raise from Detroit Pistons

Inside the Article:
The man they call Beef Stew isn't going anywhere. Isaiah Stewart has signed a $64 million (four year) contract extension with the Detroit Pistons, as reported originally by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the deal is for $60 million but can increase up to $64 million thanks to performance bonuses.
Stewart is a valuable commodity on the Pistons roster
Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game in 2022-23 while also averaging 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field.
His new contract is for four years with a hefty pay raise
According to Wojnarowski, Stewart's new four-year deal is worth a total of $64 million, a considerable raise from his original $15,098,193 deal.
This also marks the first time of a Rookie Scale extension under team owner Tom Gores' tenure.
But according to Sankofa II, the deal can reach up to $64 million with added performance bonuses:
Key Points
- Isaiah Stewart is known as Beef Stew to fans
- He has been re-signed to a new contract
- The deal is four years and worth up to $64 million
Bottom Line
The Pistons already have a brand new head coach in Monty Williams, who praised the young talent on the roster, including Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Stewart.
Team GM Troy Weaver has demonstrated that he feels that Stewart is a core piece for the Pistons moving forward with tonight's contract extension.