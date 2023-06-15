Detroit Pistons C Isaiah Stewart reportedly drawing trade interest

The Detroit Pistons have a brand new head coach in Monty Williams, who praised the young talent on the roster, including Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart. And apparently, Stewart's talent has been enough to attract interest from other NBA teams – specifically, a top Eastern Conference contender.

Is Stewart attracting interest from other NBA teams?

According to a tweet, earlier this afternoon from The Athletic’s James Edwards III, the Boston Celtics have been poking around Stewart's availability. He was responding to a report from Brian Robb of MassLive, who indicated that Boston is looking to make “tweaks” to their current team.

But it doesn't look like a deal is going to happen.

Stewart believes there's still room for him to grow

Stewart himself said at the conclusion of the recent season that he still has plenty of room for growth.

“I feel like I don’t have a ceiling,” Stewart said during his end-of-season news conference. “It’s a lot of room for growth. I know when first I got drafted, people viewed me as a different player. I put the work in to work on my skills to continue to develop my game. I don’t know what the final version looks like because I’m going to continue to put in the work and continue to build my game as much as possible.”

Wrapping It Up: Stewart is an established young talent for Detroit

Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game in 2022-23 while also averaging 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field.

It sounds as though, based on Edwards' tweet, the Detroit Pistons view Stewart as part of their young foundation, and they have no interest in parting ways with him.