J.J. McCarthy’s ‘cryptic’ Instagram post has everyone talking

Let me preface by saying that I don’t believe there is any way in hell that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy posted the photo you are about to see as a dig at his teammate Cade McNamara.

Here is the photo that McCarthy posted to his Instagram Story following Saturday’s 51-7 win over Colorado State.

Here is the "cryptic" photo everyone is talking about that @jjmccarthy09 posted to his Instagram story. Some believe he is referring to Cade McNamara. Are you buying it? I'm not. pic.twitter.com/kFOfKJv0Co — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) September 4, 2022

During the game, McNamara got the start, as was planned by Jim Harbaugh, but when McCarthy did get into the game, he was absolutely electric as he was 3-for-3 passing while rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Nation, do you think the photo above has anything to do with Cade McNamara?