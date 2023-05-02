Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell is already getting help from Chris Spielman

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was a busy man on the opening day of the 2023 NFL Draft, swinging a deal with the Arizona Cardinals by sending the 6th pick in exchange for the 12th overall pick, Pick No. 34 in Round 2, and Pick No. 168 in Round 5. They used the 12th pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs but still had one selection remaining in Round 1. With the 18th selection, Detroit chose Iowa LB, Jack Campbell.

Jack Campbell goes one-on-one with WXYZ's Brad Galli

Following his first official press conference since being selected by the Lions, Campbell went one-on-one with WXYZ sports reporter Brad Galli, where he discussed more the process that brought him to Detroit as well as his first impressions of the team.

“I had a formal interview with them and I loved it, I loved that it was all about football and just genuine human beings in that room,” Campbell said. “So, I felt like obviously, Detroit might be an option. I didn't know where I'd go or anything like that, so I'm just really fortunate to be a Detroit Lion and I feel like this has been a great fit.”

So, what exactly can Lions fans look forward to from Campbell? While nothing in life is guaranteed, Campbell stated that he'll be putting in the work to be the best version of himself and let the results come as they may.

“For me, I'm gonna be the best version of Jack Campbell I can be every single day,” he said. “I can't predict the future at all, but I feel like the guys up top selected me for a reason, and for me, I'm just gonna go out there and be a great teammate and put the team above myself, and earn respect from them.”

“I mean, you never know what the future holds, but at the same time you know I'm going to work my tail off to put myself in the position that I need to be in, but at the same time, I wouldn't be here without my support system. Just keeping that in mind and I feel like the guys up top chose me for a reason. We'll see what happens.”

Campbell has a great resource to learn from in former Lions LB Chris Spielman, who recently re-joined the organization in a front office role as Special Assistant to President/CEO and Chairperson.

“He's just been already a great guy, already a great resource,” Campbell said of Spielman. “He's already getting me to watch tape with him; I haven't had an opportunity to do that, I haven't been free. But I'd love to do that at some point, he has an open-door policy and said if I ever need anything just come in his office and talk about life or football. It's been awesome to have guys who have done it at the highest level who come back and want to be a part of this. It means a lot to me.”

Wrapping It Up – Jack Campbell credits his friends and family for his successes

Being drafted into the NFL can be a whirlwind experience that takes a while to fully sink in. Campbell certainly feels that way right now, but also credits his support system for keeping him grounded.

“I don't think it's hit me yet, I'm trying to take it all in. It definitely felt awesome spending time with the people closest to me, I wouldn't be here without them. Reflecting on all those memories and sacrifices that I but also they made for me to put me in this position, that was the most impactful thing of the night.”