Jack Harlow’s Detroit Lions Halftime Show Under Fire

The Detroit Lions Halftime Show performance by Jack Harlow is getting some serious heat on social media.

The Detroit Lions faced a challenging first half this afternoon against the Green Bay Packers, finding themselves trailing 23-6 after the initial two quarters. However, it was rapper Jack Harlow‘s halftime performance that garnered significant criticism on social media.

Harlow's Halftime performance was not well received

Despite being a six-time Grammy-nominated artist with chart-topping hits like “Tyler Herro,” “First Class,” “WHATS POPPIN,” and “Nail Tech,” Jack Harlow's halftime show at Ford Field this afternoon didn't receive the most favorable reviews. In fact, it was downright mocked.

Fans critiqued elements from the low-budget stage setup to the apparent lip-syncing during his performance.

Bottom Line: The Halftime Show needs to improve in Detroit!

Despite the Lions giving their fans a memorable past few months, the widely forgettable halftime show from Harlow might need to be wiped from collective memory.

Looking ahead, who would you like to see take the stage next year at Ford Field for the Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show?