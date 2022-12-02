Jacob deGrom signs massive deal with Texas Rangers

According to a report from Jeff Passan, right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom is heading to the American League after signing a massive contract. Just moments ago, Passan reported that “deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. Physical is passed. Deal is done. Includes conditional sixth-year option that would take total deal to $222 million. Full no-trade clause. A massive haul.”

Signing Jacob deGrom is a risk for the Rangers

This is a considerable risk for the Rangers as deGrom, who is 34, has only started 26 games over the past two seasons.

During the 2022 season with the New York Mets, deGrom was 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts.

With deGrom leaving the Mets, it is going to be very interesting to see which direction they go to replace him. One player they could consider is Justin Verlander, who recently opted out of his contract with the Houston Astros.