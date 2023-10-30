Jahmyr Gibbs channels his inner Barry Sanders on 27-yard TD run [Video]

Jahmyr Gibbs channels his inner Barry Sanders on 27-yard TD run

If you happened to tune in for Monday's game between the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders, you got the opportunity to see Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs tear it up. During the 3rd quarter, Gibbs took a handoff from Jared Goff and took it for the house to put his team up 23-14.

Barry Sanders 2.0?

Okay, let's not get too crazy here, but watching Gibbs run tonight against the Raiders kind of reminds me of the greatest running back in NFL history, Barry Sanders. Barry had amazing vision and he often found his way throw a small opening that most would miss.

On Gibbs' 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, he squeezed throw a very small window before taking it to the house.

Why it Matters

When the Detroit Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft, there were quite a few people who questioned the decision by Brad Holmes. After all, running backs just don't have the same value as they once had in the NFL. But Holmes made it very clear following the pick that the Lions did not view Gibbs as only a running back, but as a weapon that can be used all over the field.

Bottom Line: A Star is Born

Jahmyr Gibbs' 27-yard touchdown run not only put the Lions in a favorable position during the game but also hinted at the remarkable potential he holds as a rising star in the NFL. While comparisons to Barry Sanders are to be taken with caution, Gibbs' performance serves as a testament to his agility and vision, validating the Lions' draft choice.