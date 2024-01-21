Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jahmyr Gibbs EXPLODES for 31-yard TD Run to give Detroit Lions the lead over Buccaneers [Video]

Jahmyr Gibbs EXPLODES for 31-yard TD Run to give Detroit Lions the lead over Buccaneers

Let's freaking go!!! After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to tie up the game 17-17, the Detroit Lions marched straight down the field and scored a touchdown of their own to regain the lead! The touchdown came courtesy of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who looked like he was shot out of a cannon.

Take a look as Gibbs takes the handoff from Jared Goff, makes a couple of moves, and then relies on his speed to score the go-ahead touchdown. Props to Amon-Ra St. Brown for holding his block down the field to help pave the way.

Tearing it Up

So far, Gibbs has carried the ball eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also has three catches for another 20 yards with around 12 minutes remaining in the game.

