The Detroit Lions sent shockwaves through the NFL world when they selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Most believed the Lions would select a defensive player with their first pick, but instead, they decided to take a position that has not had a ton of value as of late. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes made it clear that they don't view Gibbs as just a running back, and that has proven to be true so far during off-season workouts.

How Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has fared so far

Here is the analysis from ESPN about how Gibbs has fared so far:

Without pads, Lions coach Dan Campbell often refers to this offseason period as a “pajama party,” but Gibbs' speed and pass-catching ability have already been on display. The Lions' coaching staff is lining him up at wide receiver in addition to his responsibilities in the backfield to really capitalize on his versatility. So far, so good for the No. 12 overall pick.

“He can catch it; he can run it,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said on the first day of mandatory minicamp. “We're excited about him. He's done a hell of a job as well as a rookie, learning, picking things up, asking the right questions and can do some special things with the ball in his hands, so we're excited about that.” — Eric Woodyard

Bottom Line: Gibbs is going to be a problem

Whether or not you agree with the Lions selecting Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick, one thing is for sure, he is going to be a problem for opposing defenses. You can expect the Lions to line Gibbs up all over the field to get the matchup they want, and it is going to be fun to watch. Look for Gibbs to catch upwards of 70 balls and exceed 1,000 total yards from scrimmage as a rookie.