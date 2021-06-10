Jalen Rose tells Michigan fans not to worry about Juwan Howard departing

Sharing is caring!

While there has been speculation that Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard could be a candidate for any of the key NBA head coaching vacancies currently available, another noted former Wolverines player is telling fans to take it easy.

ESPN analyst and former Fab Five member Jalen Rose explained while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show that Michigan fans needn’t worry about their reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year departing Ann Arbor.

“He’s a professional and there’s a price of doing business,” Rose said. “You and I both know you can really love your college but if one of those situations comes with a blank check, you’ve got to reconsider your life. That’s just how this works.”

“I know his heart is in Ann Arbor,” Rose said. “I know that he wants to bring a national championship back to the school. We do have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year. I know he’s excited, he and his staff, about coaching (them).”

Howard led the Wolverines to a 23-5 regular season mark, culminating in an eventual Elite Eight appearance. Additionally, he earned Associated Press Coach of the Year honors, becoming the first Michigan head coach to win the honor in 36 years, and first Big Ten coach to win since 2005.

– – Quotes via Andrew Khan of MLive Link – –