Jamaal Williams throws shade at Detroit Lions for ‘disrespectful’ offer

Jamaal Williams, the former running back of the Detroit Lions, recently spoke out against his former team for what he claims was a “disrespectful” contract offer. During his introductory press conference with the New Orleans Saints, Williams disclosed that he felt the Lions didn't value him enough and that's why he chose to sign with the Saints instead. This incident highlights the importance of valuing employees and their contributions to an organization.

Key points:

Williams claims the Lions' contract offer was “disrespectful”

Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Saints

The Lions signed free agent David Montgomery for $18 million over three years

Why it matters for Detroit Lions and Jamaal Williams

Williams, who recently signed with the New Orleans Saints, revealed during his press conference that he believed the Detroit Lions' contract offer was “disrespectful.” Despite his love for his former teammates, Williams felt that the Lions didn't appreciate him enough and didn't really want him to stay. Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints, while the Lions signed free agent David Montgomery from the Bears for $18 million over three years.

“The offer they gave me, I felt like was disrespectful and showed that they really didn’t want me to be there like that. But it’s all love. Like, I know my teammates, everybody there at the Detroit Lions got love for me and all that. But, at the same time, we couldn’t come to terms and, it’s just funny, that’s all.”