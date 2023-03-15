Within the past half hour or so, news broke that Jamaal Williams is signing a multi-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. During his two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Williams became a leader on the team, but also a fan favorite. In fact, it would not be a stretch to say that Williams, despite his short time with the Lions, is one of the biggest fan-favorites in franchise history. After the news broke that he is heading to New Orleans, Williams took to Twitter to post a heartfelt (and a bit goofy) message for Lions' fans.

Key Points

Williams is leaving the Lions to sign a multi-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. Williams played two seasons with the Lions and became a leader on the team as well as a fan favorite. Williams posted a heartfelt message on Twitter for Lions' fans after the news of his departure to New Orleans.

Jamaal Williams posts heartfelt message for Detroit Lions' fans

Here is the message that Williams posted for Lions' fans:

“I just wanna say thank you to all the Detroit fans and everybody apart of the hidden village of the den,” Williams tweeted on Wednesday. “I’ve grown a lot just from those two years and i appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there. I appreciate y’all and know the KazeKage always pushing forward with that warrior mindset to be great.”

Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions" class="wp-image-399304" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Screenshot-2023-03-15-at-7.28.18-PM.png 726w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Screenshot-2023-03-15-at-7.28.18-PM-150x232.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Screenshot-2023-03-15-at-7.28.18-PM-300x464.png 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Screenshot-2023-03-15-at-7.28.18-PM-696x1076.png 696w" sizes="(max-width: 726px) 100vw, 726px" title="Jamaal Williams posts heartfelt message for Detroit Lions' fans Lions News Reports">