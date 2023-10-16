James Reimer Unveils Epic Mask for Detroit Red Wings Debut [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings goalie James Reimer Unveils Epic Mask, a tribute to the Transformers franchise!

The Detroit Red Wings have bolstered their goaltending depth with the signings of James Reimer and Alex Lyon, addressing the departures of Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg. Reimer, renowned for his intricate mask artwork throughout his NHL career, has revealed the design he'll be donning for the upcoming season with the Red Wings.

Reimer is a veteran of nearly 500 NHL games

Reimer has appeared in 476 career NHL games after embarking on his professional career with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being chosen as the 99th pick in the 2006 draft. He's also made significant contributions to the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and has had two stints with the San Jose Sharks.

Throughout his career, he has accumulated 204 career wins, boasting a combined save percentage of .911 and notching 28 shutouts. It's worth noting that his statistics from the previous season may appear subpar, but it's essential to consider that he was part of an underperforming San Jose team that fell far from playoff contention.

He's unveiled his debut Detroit Red Wings mask

James Reimer, affectionately nicknamed “Optimus Reim” throughout his career in homage to the iconic “Transformers” character, has remained loyal to this theme with his inaugural Red Wings mask artwork, which was created by the Swedish-based artist Dave Gunnarsson.

Over the years, Gunnarsson has been the creative force behind mask artwork for several former Red Wings goaltenders, including Petr Mrazek, Jimmy Howard, Jonathan Bernier, Calvin Pickard, and Jonas Gustavsson.

Bottom Line: Optimus Reim is a Red Wing

Reimer's presence in the Red Wings' lineup promises to bring stability to the crease, offering support when Ville Husso, who played a career-high 56 games last season, requires relief.

Although Head Coach Derek Lalonde has yet to reveal the specific date of Reimer's first start with the Red Wings, it's safe to assume that fans won't have to wait very long to see him in action.