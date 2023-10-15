Dylan Larkin praises loud Detroit Red Wings fans at Little Caesars Arena

There was no denying the loud Detroit Red Wings fans tonight at Little Caesars Arena!

The Detroit Red Wings delivered a winning performance in front of their home fans on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. They triumphed over the Tampa Bay Lightning with a final score of 6-4, securing their first two points of the new 2023-24 season. Captain Dylan Larkin commented afterward, stating that he had never experienced the home venue being that loud before.

Six goals sent the fans into a frenzy

By the time it was all said and done, the Red Wings had scored six goals on the evening, including an empty netter from Moritz Seider with less than one second left in regulation. Their new goal horn, which was just installed, got quite the workout in its debut thanks to a pair of tallies from Alex DeBrincat along with Daniel Sprong, Lucas Raymond, and J.T. Compher; goaltender Ville Husso made 21 saves.

Dylan Larkin complimented the rowdy crowd

In his postgame remarks, Larkin mentioned that he couldn't recall Little Caesars Arena ever being that loud before.

“This was an easy one to get up for,” he stated. “The crowd was unbelievable. I haven’t heard that noise maybe ever in this building. It’s the best building in the NHL when the fans are going like that. It’s going to be really special when there’s big hockey games (here). Tonight was a little sneak peek of that.”

Although the Red Wings managed to score six times, the fact that they allowed the Lightning to score four times was a cause for concern.

“It was very important, still not a perfect game,” Larkin continued. “Our offense was going, but we made some mistakes. I think the biggest factor was that we stayed out of the box. That was huge for us. I think we were the better team 5-on-5.”

Bottom Line: Got the 1st win, looking for more

The Red Wings bounced back impressively after a disappointing loss to the Devils in their first game of the year, treating Detroit fans to a thrilling victory over the Lightning.

The team is now preparing to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.