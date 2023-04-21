Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions suspended by NFL

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams, S CJ Moore, WR Stanley Berryhill, and WR Quintez Cephus have been suspended by the NFL for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Williams and Berryhill have reportedly been 6 games each, while Moore and Cephus have been suspended for at least one year.

Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Jnmzn8iKzj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

In major breaking news, Williams, along with three other Lions players (and Shaka Toney of the Commanders), has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy.

Here is the official release from the NFL:

Bottom Line: Awful news for Lions

This is absolutely awful news for the Lions as four of their players have been suspended by the NFL. Losing Jameson Williams is a HUGE blow, as he was expected to be a major contributor in 2023. Williams, along with Berryhill, will be eligible to play beginning in Week 7.