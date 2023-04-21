Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions suspended by NFL

By W.G. Brady
388
0

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams, S CJ Moore, WR Stanley Berryhill, and WR Quintez Cephus have been suspended by the NFL for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Williams and Berryhill have reportedly been 6 games each, while Moore and Cephus have been suspended for at least one year.

Key Points

5 NFL Players have been suspended for violating the leagues gambling policy including the following:

- Advertisement -
  • Jameson Williams (6 games)
  • Stanley Berryhill (6 games)
  • CJ Moore (at least 1 year)
  • Quintez Cephus (at least 1 year)
  • Shaka Toney – Commanders (at least one year)

Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions suspended by NFL

In major breaking news, Williams, along with three other Lions players (and Shaka Toney of the Commanders), has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy.

Here is the official release from the NFL:

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Awful news for Lions

This is absolutely awful news for the Lions as four of their players have been suspended by the NFL. Losing Jameson Williams is a HUGE blow, as he was expected to be a major contributor in 2023. Williams, along with Berryhill, will be eligible to play beginning in Week 7.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Top 5 Esports Scholarships for Gamers
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General TopicGeorge Blouth -

Top 5 Esports Scholarships for Gamers

Are you a passionate gamer with dreams of pursuing higher education in gaming? The good news is that you...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.