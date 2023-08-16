Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jameson Williams suffers injury, collapses on field at Detroit Lions training camp

Jameson Williams suffers injury: Ugh!!! According to reports, Williams went down with an injury just moments ago.

W.G. Brady

Jameson Williams suffers injury, collapses on field at Detroit Lions training camp

The Detroit Lions are currently holding a joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and according to multiple reports, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has suffered an injury. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive, “Williams just pulled up holding his right hamstring on a bomb, then collapsed on the field. Being evaluated now.”

Jameson Williams suffers injury Detroit Lions

Update: Meinke just tweeted that Williams is now walking under his own power to the Lions' locker room. This is obviously a great sign, but it will be interesting to find out if the injury will hold him out of tomorrow's joint practice, and/or Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars.

Stay tuned…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?