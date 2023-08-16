Jameson Williams suffers injury, collapses on field at Detroit Lions training camp

The Detroit Lions are currently holding a joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and according to multiple reports, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has suffered an injury. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive, “Williams just pulled up holding his right hamstring on a bomb, then collapsed on the field. Being evaluated now.”

Update: Meinke just tweeted that Williams is now walking under his own power to the Lions' locker room. This is obviously a great sign, but it will be interesting to find out if the injury will hold him out of tomorrow's joint practice, and/or Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars.

Stay tuned…