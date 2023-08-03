Jameson Williams torches Cam Sutton for long TD catch [Video]

Shaking off criticism and displaying his prodigious talent, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams demonstrated his breakaway speed and deep-threat capabilities on Wednesday at training camp. During a 7-on-7 drill, veteran quarterback Jared Goff threw a deep pass to Williams, who absolutely torched cornerback Cam Sutton.

Jameson Williams torches Cam Sutton for long catch

Take a look as Williams blows by Cam Sutton before hauling in a bomb from Goff.

Key Points

Jameson Williams showcased his breakaway speed and deep-threat capabilities in a recent training camp session.

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff connected with Williams for a deep pass, demonstrating their potential rapport.

Despite some early training camp struggles, Williams' long catch provides a promising glimpse into his potential.

JAMO to get Tons of Reps in the Preseason

During a press conference, Campbell emphasized the importance of the preseason game reps for Williams, promising him a “ton” of them. He believes that the more practice and game time Williams gets, the more he will grow. Campbell expressed confidence in Williams' desire to improve and is eager to see where this strategy will lead.

“It’s going to be huge,” Campbell said on Wednesday morning. “It’ll be imperative. We’re going to douse him with a ton of game reps. He needs that, you know? As he does practice. And I’m telling you, as with anybody, the more reps he gets, the more time on task, the more consecutive practices and reps he can put together, he’ll just grow, I really believe that. And I do believe he wants it, I do believe he wants to get better. So, he’ll grind through this, and let’s see where we can go with it.”

Bottom Line – A Roaring Display of Potential

Jameson Williams' impressive catch during the training camp isn't just a victory for the player himself but for the entire Detroit Lions organization. It signifies a player's progress and potential and serves as a testament to the Lions' faith in their roster. If this performance is any indication, fans can look forward to more exciting plays from Williams in the upcoming season. As the adage goes – ‘practice makes perfect,' and for Williams, this practice has certainly made a perfect display of his potential. As he continues to refine his skills and build rapport with his teammates, this wideout is sure to make a ‘roaring' impression on the NFL.