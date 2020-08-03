41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, August 3, 2020
Jamie Samuelsen’s wife Christy tweets out emotional message

By Don Drysdale

On Saturday, we were all crushed to learn that long time Detroit Sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1 The Ticket had passed away after a long battle with colon cancer.

Samuelsen, who was just 48, left behind his lovely wife Christy, and his three beautiful children.

Ever since the heartbreaking news broke, there has been an amazing pouring out of love and admiration for Jamie, many saying he was as close to perfect as one could get.

On Monday, Jamie’s wife Christy took to Twitter to thank everyone for “loving Jamie and celebrating the goodness in him.

“Thank you for loving Jamie and celebrating the goodness in him. He loved a wicked joke, a good game & a strong gimlet. We will celebrate his life, but are taking time to figure out the best way. How do you say goodbye to a man who made everyone feel like a friend? Love, Christy”

Christy, on behalf of everyone at Detroit Sports Nation, we would like you to know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers and that your husband made a big impact on many of us who have had the joy of listening to him throughout the years.

Please know that Jamie will continue to have an impact on many as they will often be reminded of how important it is to get a colonoscopy, even before they are generally recommended.

God Bless.

 

- Advertisement -
Jamie Samuelsen's wife Christy tweets out emotional message

