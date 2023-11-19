Jared Goff following 31-26 win over Bears: ‘I don't take my job lightly'

After a challenging but ultimately victorious game against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reflected on his performance and the team's current standing. Despite throwing three interceptions and narrowly avoiding a fourth, Goff demonstrated resilience, finishing with 23 completions on 35 attempts for 236 yards and two touchdowns. His post-game remarks reveal not only a deep sense of responsibility but also an understanding of his role beyond just statistics.

What did Jared Goff Say?

Reflecting on the season so far, Goff was stated the obvious, saying it feels “pretty good” to be 8-2 on the season.

“Eight-and-two, that's about it,” Goff said. “We're in a good place right now and feel great. We still have yet to accomplish anything in the grand scheme, but we have won eight games out of 10 and that feels pretty good.”

Goff’s philosophy towards his role and responsibilities was particularly evident in his approach to mistakes.

“I don’t take my job lightly, and my job is so much greater than how good I do,” Goff said. “It’s so much greater than what my stats are or how many touchdowns I can throw. It’s about being there for my teammates and being the best I can be on every play throughout the game. Even when things aren’t going my way, I’m not playing as well as I’d like to early on, how do I find a way to kind of center myself back to what my true job is, which is to be my best on every play and do everything I can for my teammates.”

Why it Matters

This mindset played a crucial role in the Lions' comeback against the Bears. Goff's ability to recalibrate and focus on what truly matters — his team and their collective goal — was instrumental in turning the game around. His perspective demonstrates a leadership quality that values contribution over personal accolades, a mindset that resonates strongly in the realm of team sports.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: A Leader's Perspective

Jared Goff's comments following the win over the Bears reveal a quarterback who understands the weight of his role within the team. His ability to bounce back from errors, stay focused on the bigger picture, and prioritize his team's needs exemplifies the qualities of a true leader. As the Lions continue their impressive run this season, Goff's approach to his role will be pivotal in their quest for continued success.