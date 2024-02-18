Jared Goff gives marriage proposal advice for any nervous dudes out there

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn't just making plays on the field but also off it, especially when it comes to life-changing moments like marriage proposals. Having successfully navigated these waters himself with his engagement to swimsuit model Christen Harper in June 2022, Goff shared some golden advice for those looking to take the plunge.

Jared Goff Gives Priceless Advice

In a candid interview with Complex, Goff recommends tackling the proposal early in the day. His rationale? It spares you a day filled with anxiety and anticipation.

“Do it in the morning. Don't wait till 8:00 at night like I did, do it in the morning. You'll be waiting all day, thinking about it. If you can do it before noon, it'll make your day a whole lot better. I couldn't eat I was so nervous. Just knock it out.“

The Big Picture: More Than Just Timing

Goff's proposal advice transcends the mere logistics of timing; it speaks to the heart of taking control of a potentially nerve-wracking situation. The anxiety of waiting for the “perfect moment” can overshadow the joy and excitement that should accompany a proposal. By opting for a morning proposal, you not only alleviate your own nerves but also set a positive tone for what will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable days of your life. It's about more than just easing your anxiety; it's about embracing the moment fully and without reservation.

The Bottom Line – A Morning to Remember

Jared Goff‘s advice to propose in the morning offers a fresh perspective on how to approach one of life's biggest moments. This approach not only alleviates the nerves associated with anticipation but also underscores the importance of being present and fully engaged in the experience. Whether you're a nervous dude or just someone looking for a way to make your proposal day as smooth as possible, taking a page out of Goff's playbook could turn a day of dread into a morning of joy. Remember, it's not just about getting it over with; it's about making a memory that starts your day – and your new life together – off on the right foot.