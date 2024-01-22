Jared Goff’s Fiancee Christen Harper Takes Detroit Lions Fans Inside WAGS Party Bus [Photos]

The Detroit Lions‘ momentous victory in the NFL Divisional Round sparked an outpouring of joy not only among the team but also among their families and close ones. Christen Harper, Jared Goff’s fiancée, was at the heart of these celebrations, offering fans an exclusive look into the festivities that followed the Lions' triumph.

The WAGS Party Bus [Photos]

Harper, along with Kennedy Frazier and Piper Perkins, documented the day's events through their Instagram Stories, starting with custom cookies celebrating the Lions, featuring Goff’s number 16 jersey. The celebrations escalated as Harper joined other Lions' WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) on a party bus, showcasing a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

The model and influencer shared clips of the group dancing and enjoying the ride to the stadium, highlighting the special 1800 Tequila bottle created to honor the Lions' 90 seasons. Harper and her friends’ enthusiasm and support for the Lions were palpable. This intimate look into the celebrations underscores the close bond between the players and their partners.

The Bottom Line: A Symbol of Shared Success

The Detroit Lions' success on the field extends beyond the players and into the lives of those closest to them. Christen Harper's (and her friends) shared moments from the party bus celebration symbolize the collective happiness and pride that comes with such a monumental victory. As the Lions prepare for their upcoming match against the San Francisco 49ers, this shared success story adds an extra layer of motivation and excitement, not just for the players but for their entire support system.