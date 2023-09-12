Jared Goff is closing in on NFL record that he refuses to acknowledge

In the world of professional football, records are often celebrated with fanfare and media attention. However, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is quietly approaching a significant NFL record that he seems reluctant to acknowledge.

A Record in the Making

Goff is in the midst of a remarkable run, having thrown 359 consecutive passes without an interception. This streak stands as a franchise record and ranks as the third-longest in NFL history. It's an impressive feat that reflects both skill and a fair share of luck. However, when questioned about the streak, Goff's response is unassuming. He downplays its significance, emphasizing that his focus remains on winning games.

“What streak?” Jared Goff said midway through a reporter’s question on Tuesday when the topic was brought up.

“It’s not on my mind at all. It's really not. It's been a lot of things. Obviously, we've been playing well, taking care of the ball. And then there's a lot of luck in it. We have balls batted that hit the ground; that doesn't always happen. There are a few different things, but if I'm taking care of the ball, we usually win games, so got to keep doing that.”

Surpassing Legends

The last time Goff threw an interception was during the 2022 season in a Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Since then, he has managed to avoid interceptions and has inched closer to NFL legends. He currently sits just 44 interception-free passes away from surpassing Aaron Rodgers, who holds the NFL record with an astonishing 402 consecutive pass attempts without tossing a pick.

A Humble Approach

Despite nearing historic milestones and sharing a category with quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff maintains a grounded perspective. He deflects attention away from himself, emphasizing that the players don't dwell on personal records. Instead, their primary focus remains on achieving victories. Goff acknowledges the role of luck and teamwork in maintaining his streak, highlighting that interceptions involve both catches and defensive plays.

“We (the players) don't talk about it at all really,” Goff said. “We talk about winning and, again, it's become a byproduct of taking care of the ball and it typically always is. But there's a lot of luck, a lot of those guys making catches, a lot of the defensive (guys) not making catches. It's been a good thing, but it’s not on my mind.”

Bottom Line – Goff's Silent Ascent

As Jared Goff quietly approaches NFL history, his focus on the team's success rather than personal accolades sets a commendable example. Whether he acknowledges it or not, his interception-free streak is a testament to his skill and determination on the field.