Jared Goff makes eye-opening comment following Detroit Lions win over Chargers

Following the Detroit Lions‘ 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Jared Goff highlighted an essential factor behind the team's success – the extraordinary performance of their offensive line. Keeping elite defenders like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa at bay, the Lions' offensive line allowed Goff to operate without a sack and contributed significantly to their 200-yard rushing total.

What did Jared Goff Say?

While speaking to reporters after the game, Goff made a comment that describes just how well his offensive line played during the Lions' big win over the Chargers.

“That’s what we were talking about after the game. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are two of the top guys in the game,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “We say this all the time, but two of our tackles (Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker) are two of the top guys in the game.

“Not only were there no sacks, I don’t think I ever got hit. That doesn’t happen against a good D-Line like that. It’s a credit to those guys and how good they are. I think this unit that we have now is going to start jelling pretty well and continue to keep going.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff praised the Lions' offensive line for their exceptional performance against the Chargers, especially in neutralizing top defenders Mack and Bosa. The Lions' offensive line played a pivotal role in the team's victory, providing robust pass protection and enabling a strong ground game. Goff’s commendation underscores the offensive line's contribution to the Lions' success this season.

Bottom Line – A Formidable Front Line

The performance of the Detroit Lions' offensive line in their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers stands as a testament to the team's strength in the trenches. Jared Goff's acknowledgment of his linemen's efforts not only highlights their individual skills but also emphasizes the effectiveness of the Lions' overall strategy. As the team continues to gel, the offensive line's prowess is becoming a significant factor in the Lions' pursuit of success this season. Their ability to handle top-tier defensive talent and contribute to a balanced offensive strategy is a clear indication that the Lions are a team on the rise, with a solid foundation that can challenge the best in the league.