Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown explain how personnel error led to 75-yard touchdown

In an unexpected twist during the Detroit Lions‘ recent clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, a lineup error surprisingly led to one of the game's most electrifying moments. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff disclosed how a mix-up in personnel inadvertently set the stage for David Montgomery‘s sensational 75-yard touchdown, which significantly contributed to the Lions' 41-38 victory.

What Did Goff and Amon-Ra Say About the Play?

Following the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff explained what really happened on the play that resulted in a 75-yard TD run by David Montgomery.

“It’s was supposed to be 12 (one RB, 2 TE), and we were in 11 (one RB, 1 TE),” St. Brown said. “So they called the play and I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know what I’m doing on this play. I’m not supposed to be in.’”

“The certain play we called, we really can’t run out of that personnel. I knew it was wrong when we broke the huddle,” Goff said. “I didn’t really—I should have realized it probably when we were in the huddle, but once we broke the huddle and got lined up, I realized it was wrong. Ben (Johnson) in my headset, ‘Hey, get to the run,’ (the run) we ended up getting to.”

“We were laughing about it,” Goff said. “You do all this planning through the week—Monday to Saturday—of what you want to do, and make everything perfect. Then we basically mess it up and it’s a 75-yard touchdown.”

“It’s a credit to a good team. We adjust and (are) able to remake adjustments on the fly.”

“It just shows you the ability that we have as an offense,” St. Brown said. “We can explode at any point, and that’s why I’m so excited to be a part of this team. There’s guys on every level that can make plays.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Lions accidentally fielded the wrong personnel, prompting an impromptu adjustment. Goff and Ben Johnson quickly shifted to a run play, resulting in Montgomery's stunning touchdown. This incident highlights the team's adaptability and potential for explosive plays.

Bottom Line – Turning Errors into Opportunities

The Detroit Lions' remarkable transformation of a lineup error into a game-changing touchdown against the Chargers is a compelling example of how agility and quick thinking can yield spectacular results in sports. This incident not only highlights the importance of adaptability in football but also serves as a metaphor for the Lions' season.