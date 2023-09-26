Jared Goff Mic’d Up for Failed Ford Field Leap will make your life [Video]

Jared Goff Mic'd Up for Failed Ford Field Leap will make your life

If you happened to tune in for Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons (I know you did), you not only watched the Lions open up a can of whoop butt on the Falcons, but you also saw a pretty hilarious moment from Jared Goff. The moment I am referring to, of course, is when he “attempted” to pull off a Ford Field Leap after scoring a touchdown. Well, thankfully, Goff was Mic'd up for that, and for the moments that followed.

Jared Goff Mic'd Up

On Sunday, we witnessed an amusing sight as Goff leaped into the air following his successful read-option touchdown run. The jump itself elicited a good laugh. However, today, we discovered that Goff was actually Mic'd Up during that jump, making the moment even more hilariously entertaining.

Dan Campbell Gets In on the Fun

Earlier this morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket, and when asked about Goff's epic failure, he admitted that he made sure to show the replay to his team.

“It happened to freeze right when he gets stuck on the wall,” Campbell said. “So everybody got a nice little chuckle out of that one.”

Bottom Line: Goff Can't Jump!

Jared Goff's Mic'd Up moment during his “Ford Field Leap” adds a lighthearted and entertaining element to the Detroit Lions' recent victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It's refreshing to see players and coaches embrace such amusing moments amidst the competitiveness of the NFL.