Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are a ‘Great' team following loss to Cowboys

Despite a narrow 20-19 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions are cementing their status as a formidable NFL team, with quarterback Jared Goff at the helm. Goff's confidence in his team is unwavering, as evidenced by his recent comments on 97.1 The Ticket. This sentiment reflects the Lions‘ transformation into a competitive force in the league.

What did Jared Goff Say?

“We know we’re a great team,” Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’ve got 11 wins, we’ve won the North and have a chance to do some big things this year. We know what we can do.”

“We went into Green Bay last year and won that game, we went into Kansas City first game this year and won that game. Probably after that is when we figured we could go into any environment and win,” said Goff. “Again, we know what our team is built on. We’ve got 11 wins and we aren’t surprised by it. We know how good we are and know we can play with anybody.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff remains confident in the Detroit Lions, despite a close loss to the Cowboys. Goff's strong season performance aligns with the Lions' emerging contender status. The Lions have not lost consecutive games since last October, showcasing their resilience.

The Bottom Line – Detroit's Lionhearted Approach

Under Jared Goff‘s leadership and Coach Dan Campbell‘s guidance, the Detroit Lions have fostered a culture of resilience and excellence. Their performance this season, culminating in clinching the NFC North and a solid playoff spot, is a testament to their growth and potential. The Lions, with their lionhearted approach, have become a team that can indeed “play with anybody,” making them a formidable opponent in the NFL’s landscape.