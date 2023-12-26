Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are not satisfied with just winning the division

The Detroit Lions, fresh off one of their most historic victories, have set their sights beyond the recent success of winning the NFC North division title. Their focus has quickly shifted towards competing for a top seed in the NFC. Despite the significant achievement of ending the regular season as the division champions, the Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, are far from content. They understand the magnitude of what lies ahead and are eager to capitalize on the momentum they have built.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

While speaking to reporters, Goff made it clear that the Lions are not satisfied with just winning the NFL North.

“It's been fun, it's been cool. You try to soak it in, you try to enjoy it. The old 24-hour rule win or lose and you try to treat it that way,” Goff explained. “Yeah, it's been exciting. The city's excited, we're excited. I know the fans are thrilled, we get a home playoff game at the very least. With that being said, like I said earlier, we've got so much more in front of us that we want to accomplish. We're very happy with winning the division but by no means satisfied or content. Got a lot to do still but it'll be fun.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are moving past their NFC North division title win, looking to achieve greater success in the postseason. The team is eyeing the possibility of finishing the season as the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but this will require additional wins and some assistance from other teams. Jared Goff expresses the team’s collective mindset: satisfied with the division win but not content, eager to accomplish more in the playoffs.

The Bottom Line – Unquenched Thirst for Victory

The Detroit Lions' mentality post-division win reflects a team that is hungry for more. Jared Goff's words resonate with a team that understands the value of their achievements but refuses to be complacent. As the Lions prepare for their upcoming challenges, their sights are set higher than ever, aiming not just to participate in the playoffs but to dominate. This attitude of not settling for less encapsulates the spirit of a team on the rise, ready to take on whatever challenges the postseason brings.