Jared Goff says Detroit Lions need to ‘turn up the urgency'

In the thick of the NFL's regular season, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are demonstrating a remarkable level of skill and determination. Currently holding a strong 9-3 record, the team's performance, especially in their recent victory against the New Orleans Saints, reflects a significant shift in their gameplay. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Goff emphasized the necessity of heightened urgency as the team approaches the final games.

A Call for Urgency

His call to “turn our urgency up a little bit” is not just a personal mantra but a rallying cry for the entire team as they face crucial upcoming matches, particularly against divisional rivals. This heightened focus and intensity are crucial for the Lions as they aim to clinch their first division title since 1993.

“Know that everyone is kind of in that mode that you have to win these games, and everyone has things that they're going for. No one's out of it,” Goff said. “And everyone's trying to win a game, so knowing that you have [to] turn your urgency up a little bit and stay process oriented and trust what you're doing daily in practice. But, yeah, your intensity turns up a little bit this late in the year.”

The Bottom Line – Lions’ Roar Grows Louder

In conclusion, the Detroit Lions' current season is more than just a series of wins; it's a narrative of resurgence and determination. With Jared Goff's leadership and the team's collective effort, they are not just aiming for victories but are on a quest to redefine their identity in the NFL. As they head into the crucial final phase of the season, their story is not just about the games they play but about the legacy they are striving to create. The Lions, under Goff’s guiding light, are not just playing football; they are crafting a tale of resurgence, aiming to turn their roar into a legacy.