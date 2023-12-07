Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff says weather in Chicago will not bother him

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will not only have to face the Chicago Bears, but they could also have to deal with some sketchy weather as it is expected to be windy and wet. Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who grew up in sunny California, has had success in poor weather in the past, and he is ready to have success again if need be.

Unfazed by the Weather

Despite his California upbringing, Goff's indifference to challenging weather conditions, particularly wind, marks a significant contrast to his quarterback coach, Mark Brunell‘s preferences.

“Every quarterback is different,” Brunell said. “Wind used to bother me. I hated wind. I hated windy days. It doesn't bother Jared at all. It doesn't affect him at all.”

“Whatever it may be, we’ll be ready, and I’ll be ready,” Goff said. “I’ve played in cold games, and windy games, and all sorts of games. So, yeah, we’ll see what it is, and I’ll be ready to go.”

Why it Matters

This attribute of Goff's gameplay is crucial as the Lions prepare for their upcoming game in Chicago, notoriously known as the Windy City. The team, accustomed to playing in a climate-controlled dome, will face cold, wind, and potentially rain across Lake Michigan. Goff's past performance in similar conditions, notably leading the Lions to victory against Chicago last season in frigid temperatures, underscores his ability to maintain composure and efficiency regardless of the weather.

The Bottom Line – Goff's Weatherproof Winning Formula

Jared Goff's ability to remain unaffected by adverse weather conditions is a significant strength for the Detroit Lions. His cool and confident approach to playing in challenging environments, especially wind, is not just a testament to his personal resilience but also a strategic advantage for the team. Goff's track record, including his impressive performance in last year's game against Chicago in cold conditions, demonstrates his capability to lead the team to victory irrespective of the weather. As the Lions prepare for games in cities like Chicago, Goff's unflappable nature in the face of inclement weather conditions could be the key to their success, making him an invaluable asset to the team.