Jared Goff says Lions have ‘next man up’ mentality

The Detroit Lions turned in their most complete performance of the season today, defeating the 10-3 Arizona Cardinals by a 30-12 final and looking like they were the ones who were preparing for a deep playoff run.

It was a strong game for quarterback Jared Goff, who threw three touchdown passes while picking up 216 yards. But don’t expect Goff to try and take the credit.

“It was a full team win,” he said. “All the times we’ve talked about this year…that’s how good teams win in this league, and we put it on display in all three phases today.”

“On paper, we don’t match up with them. We don’t,” he said afterwards. “It’s next man up and the idea of it doesn’t matter who’s out there. We’ve got good a coaching staff we believe in and good fight to us.”

Goff also had words of praise for his team’s offensive line, who played a key role in today’s victory.

“All year, those guys have taken it upon themselves to be the engine for us,” he said.

