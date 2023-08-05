Merch
Lions Notes

Jared Goff still has ZERO remorse for non-DPI call vs. New Orleans Saints

By W.G. Brady
It's been more than four years since the controversial non-defensive pass interference play made by former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. However, Jared Goff, the ex-Rams quarterback, believes it's high time for New Orleans Saints and their fans to move on from the call that was never made.

In a recent episode of “Pardon My Take,” Goff voiced his stance, “No; God no (it wasn’t DPI). They got the ball in overtime. They had a chance to win it. No, it wasn’t (pass interference). Was it called pass interference? I’ve had a million pass interferences that weren’t called.”

The infamous play in question took place with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Robey-Coleman collided with Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball reached him, but no flag was thrown. Subsequently, the Saints had to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown, which later saw the Rams win the game in overtime and secure their spot in the Super Bowl.

Key Points

  • Jared Goff dismisses the controversy over the non-DPI call against the Saints in a game four years ago.
  • Goff argues that the Saints had their chance to win in overtime.
  • The non-DPI call took place during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and has been a contentious issue ever since.
  • Robey-Coleman collided with Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived, but no flag was thrown.
  • Despite settling for a field goal, the Saints lost the game to the Rams in overtime.

Bottom Line – The Echoes of Controversy

If you think Goff will ever admit that the play in question should have been defensive pass interference, then you had better think again. Though it was obviously a DPI, which Goff certainly knows, he is right that calls are missed all the time in the NFL, and he is not about to apologize for (or even admit to) one that went in his favor. Nor should he.

