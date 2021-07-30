Jared Goff thinks Detroit Lions WRs are going to surprise a lot people

When it comes to the wide receiver room, the Detroit Lions have had a complete overhaul as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., and Danny Amendola are all gone.

Instead, the Lions will have WRs Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown lining up on the offense with Jared Goff as the quarterback.

On paper, the Lions have one of the worst wide receiving units in the NFL but Goff believes they will surprise a lot of people.

Following Friday’s practice, Goff spoke to the media about his wide receivers.

“I think they’re gonna surprise a lot of people,” Goff said. “They’ve been fun to play with.”

