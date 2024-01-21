Jared Goff throws DART to Josh Reynolds to give Detroit Lions the lead over Buccaneers [Video]

After a slow start to the game, including one pass that should have been intercepted, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is starting to heat up. Just moments ago, with the Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied 3-3 in the second quarter, Goff took the snap on third down and threw an absolute dart to Josh Reynolds for the go-ahead touchdown.

Goff To Reynolds for Six

Take a look as Goff is patient in pocket before finding Reynolds in the back of the end zone.