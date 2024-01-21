Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff throws DART to Josh Reynolds to give Detroit Lions the lead over Buccaneers [Video]

Jared Goff throws DART to Josh Reynolds to give Detroit Lions the lead over Buccaneers [Video].

Jared Goff throws DART to Josh Reynolds to give Detroit Lions the lead over Buccaneers [Video]

After a slow start to the game, including one pass that should have been intercepted, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is starting to heat up. Just moments ago, with the Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied 3-3 in the second quarter, Goff took the snap on third down and threw an absolute dart to Josh Reynolds for the go-ahead touchdown.

Jared Goff throws DART to Josh Reynolds

Goff To Reynolds for Six

Take a look as Goff is patient in pocket before finding Reynolds in the back of the end zone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 