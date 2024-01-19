Jared Goff could break NFL record during playoff matchup vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff stands on the brink of an unprecedented NFL milestone. As the Lions gear up for their divisional-round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Goff is poised to set a new NFL Playoff record. With his remarkable completion rates of 75% or higher in his last two postseason games, another such performance on Sunday will see him become the only quarterback since at least 1970 to achieve this feat in three consecutive playoff appearances.

Why it Matters

Goff joins an elite list of quarterbacks who have accomplished this twice. The historical significance of this achievement is highlighted by the fact that the last four quarterbacks to do so have all won Super Bowls.

Jared Goff has completed at least 75% of his passes in each of his last two postseason appearances.



No QB in our database has ever done this in three consecutive playoff games.#NFL | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/v1dGEIr9Fo — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) January 19, 2024

The Bottom Line – A Quarterback's Quest for Greatness

Jared Goff's journey toward this historic NFL record is more than just a statistical achievement; it's a narrative of resilience, precision, and leadership. As the Lions prepare to battle the Buccaneers, all eyes will be on Goff, not just for his potential record but also for the impact he could have on the game's outcome. This moment offers Goff a unique opportunity to etch his name in the annals of football history while leading his team deeper into the playoffs. It's a chance for him to demonstrate that he's not just a player who can achieve high completion rates but a quarterback capable of guiding his team to victory when it matters most.