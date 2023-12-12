Jared Goff's Plan to Elevate Amon-Ra St. Brown's Game

The recent decline in productivity for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a noticeable shift from his remarkable performance between Weeks 6-12, where he consistently caught six passes per game and had four 100-yard receiving games. In the last two games against the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, St. Brown's production has dipped to a combined total of five receptions and 70 receiving yards. This change has raised concerns and sparked discussion about the strategies being employed by the Lions' offense.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

On Tuesday, Lions' quarterback Jared Goff acknowledged the heightened attention St. Brown is receiving from defenses, emphasizing it as a mark of respect for a quality player. Goff expressed his responsibility to counteract these defensive strategies by finding innovative ways to get the ball to St. Brown.

“It's what good players get,” Goff said. “Good players get doubles often and he's gotten that at times this year and sometimes he's able to beat the double and it doesn't really matter, but yeah trying to get him the ball in different ways.”

“Yeah, you'd love to get him going,” Goff said. “I think he's doing a great job. He's been very accountable of things that he feels like he can do better and then for me as well, I'm very much just talking to him about ways that I want to try to do better for him and get him the ball in certain ways a little bit better than we have in the last couple weeks.

“But he's one of the best guys I've ever been around and have no doubts that he's going to be just fine, and we'll finish this season off pretty well.”

The Bottom Line – Evolving to Overcome Challenges

The Lions' ability to adapt to the changing dynamics on the field will be key to their success. Goff’s commitment to working closely with St. Brown, acknowledging areas for improvement, and planning strategic plays is a positive sign for the Lions. Their collaboration and mutual accountability suggest a resilience that could see them overcome recent setbacks. As the season progresses, how Goff and St. Brown adjust and reconnect on the field will be critical, not just for their personal stats, but for the overall performance and prospects of the Detroit Lions.