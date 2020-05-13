41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill optimistic for Red Wings draft thanks to “The Last Dance”

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman determined to finish season

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the National Hockey League was forced to shut down gameplay and close team facilities in early...
Read more
Lists

Top 5 Detroit athletes who also served in the Military

Arnold Powell - 0
"My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." John F. Kennedy Detroit Sports...
Read more

The Detroit Red Wings are hoping for the chance to be able to draft a franchise altering player this year, and head coach Jeff Blashill is optimistic regarding that potential.

In an interview with WXYZ’s Brad Galli, Blashill explained that he believes that regardless of what position they ultimately draft in, they’ll end up with a “really good player” wearing the Winged Wheel.

“I think no matter what, no matter how this shapes up, whether the Draft is early and our draft order changes slightly where we’re locked into a couple spots, 1 or 2, or if it’s the way that it was originally set up where we’re locked into spots 1 to 4, honestly I think either way we’re going to get a really good player,” he explained.

And there’s a bit of further inspiration that’s fueling that hope. Like most sports fans across the country, Blashill and the team are taking in “The Last Dance”, the documentary series about the career of Michael Jordan, with particular focus on the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls season.

“We’re all watching the Michael Jordan documentary…He wasn’t the top pick overall. It’s never an exact science,” he said. “We’re gonna get a really good player”

Of course, Jordan was drafted third overall in the 1984 Draft by Chicago; ahead of him were Akeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleTop 5 managers in Detroit Tigers history
Next articleTop 5 ‘One-hit-wonders’ in Detroit Tigers history

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.