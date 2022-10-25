Detroit Lions NotesDetroit Lions News

Jeff Okudah becomes first CB since 1994 to accomplish feat

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
When the Detroit Lions selected CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the expectation was that he would quickly develop into one of the top defensive backs in the league. Unfortunately, Okudah struggled out of the gates under former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, and then he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2021 season. Fast forward to the present and Okudah is doing what he can to change that narrative. On Sunday, he helped his cause by accomplishing a feat that no cornerback had accomplished since at least 1994.

What did Jeff Okudah do that no cornerback has done since at least 1994?

On Sunday, against the Dallas Cowboys, Jeff Okudah racked up a whopping 15 tackles, including one that went for a loss.

According to the Detroit Lions, Okudah is the only NFL cornerback since at least 1994 to produce a game with 15 total tackles and a tackle for loss.

Is Jeff Okudah finally emerging as a solid cornerback?

According to Pro Football Focus, Okudah is currently the No. 51 graded cornerback in the NFL with a grade of 64.1. That being said, he is the No. 11 graded cornerback when it comes to stopping the run.

Okudah probably will never live up to what you would expect out of a No. 3 overall draft pick, but he sure as heck is trending in the right direction.

Nation, what do you think is the ceiling for Okudah?

