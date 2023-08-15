Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jeff Petry Trade: Detroit Red Wings’ Strategic Move to Bolster Defense

The Detroit Red Wings have announced a Jeff Petry trade! Learn about the veteran defenseman's journey, stats, and hometown connection.

Paul Tyler

Jeff Petry Trade Announced

Another native son is returning home, as the Detroit Red Wings acquire defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade this afternoon. For those who are unaware, the younger Petry is the son of former Detroit Tigers catcher Dan Petry.

Jeff Petry Trade

Jeff Petry is a veteran of nearly 900 NHL games

Petry, who hails from Ann Arbor, has played 864 career games in the National Hockey League with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He's scored 92 goals with 261 assists. He attended St. Mary's Preparatory School in Orchard Lake and also played for Detroit Little Caesars before attending Michigan State University.

The Red Wings acquired Petry in a trade with Montreal today

Having been re-acquired by the Canadiens earlier this month in the 3-team trade that saw Erik Karlsson sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Petry was thought to be going right back on the trade block.

He's now heading for his hometown team in exchange for defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 4th-round draft pick:

Bottom Line: Welcome back home!

The younger Petry undoubtably wondered what it would be like to suit up for his hometown team in the National Hockey League, and now he has that chance.

Welcome to the Red Wings, Jeff Petry!

