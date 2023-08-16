Jeff Petry’s Dream Fulfilled: A Detroit Red Wings Homecoming

Jeff Petry‘s journey back to Detroit isn't just a sports headline—it's a tale of roots, dreams, and the love for a hometown. As the 2023-24 NHL season kicks off, Petry finds himself where his heart has always belonged: with the Detroit Red Wings. The team, in a strategic move, traded defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a future fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft to the Montreal Canadiens, ensuring Petry's return.

Coming Home

But Petry's connection to Detroit goes deeper than just his birthplace of Ann Arbor, Mich. He is the son of MLB legend Dan Petry, who played a pivotal role in the Detroit Tigers' 1984 World Series win. Growing up with such a legacy, Petry's dreams oscillated between baseball and hockey. Yet, the ice courted him more than the diamond, drawing him away from baseball and deeper into hockey. This decision was etched in memories of conversations with his father and his time at Michigan State's esteemed hockey domain.

“To get the call yesterday, hear that news that you're coming home to play for the team that you watched growing up, and be able to put on that jersey means a lot,” Petry said in his introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. “It's a very special moment.”

“You never think it's ever going to happen and now you get a chance to watch your son play for the team he grew up idolizing,” Dan Petry said during Tuesday's pregame edition of Tigers Live on Bally Sports Detroit. “With, of course, that iconic jersey. It's going to be very special.”

“Hockey was always something I enjoyed more than baseball,” said Petry, who also played for Little Caesars AAA Hockey. “It took me a while to finally tell my dad and get away from that. He was very supportive of both sports growing up but when I ultimately made the decision to stop playing baseball, he was thrilled that I picked hockey. I continued down that road.”

Coming Home Was Always Thought About

According to Petry, playing for the Red Wings was a scenario he “always thought about.”

“It definitely has crossed my mind,” Petry said. “You grow up watching a team and you always play that situation out in your mind of you wearing that jersey, being there and then making the NHL.”

“There was never gonna be a guarantee,” Petry said. “But he (Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes) asked, ‘What are some places that you want me to look into?' For him to do that for me was great. Detroit was the No. 1 spot on my list. I wanna play here and I've wanted to my whole life.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jeff Petry is traded to his childhood dream team, the Detroit Red Wings, marking an emotionally charged homecoming for the Michigan-born NHL star. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and son of MLB legend Dan Petry, Jeff embraces his father's Detroit sports legacy, taking on jersey No. 46 in honor of his father's time with the Tigers. The addition of Petry, alongside recent acquisitions like Justin Holl, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Brogan Rafferty, strengthens the Red Wings' defensive lineup, promising an invigorated season ahead.

Bottom Line – Dreams Do Come True

Jeff Petry’s shift to the Detroit Red Wings isn't just another trade headline. It’s the stuff of dreams, a love letter to a city, and an ode to legacies past. With his vast experience and the number 46 on his back, Petry is ready to carve out a new chapter, both for himself and for Detroit. As fans eagerly await the start of the season, there’s an electric charge in the air, signaling that indeed, this homecoming is the precursor to many memorable moments to come.