Monday, January 6, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Jerry Jones pulls a Jim Harbaugh before hiring Mike McCarthy

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We all know by now of Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh’s slumber parties with potential recruits.

And now, it sounds like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to get in on the fun.

Embed from Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, newly hired head coach Mike McCarthy crashed at the billionaire’s pad before the hiring process was fully complete.

The Cowboys had the head coaching vacancy after the firing of Jason Garrett, and the former Green Bay Packers coach had the itch to get back into coaching since being relieved from duty in the Frozen Tundra.

Previous article

