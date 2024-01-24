Jim Harbaugh contract details with Los Angeles Chargers: What we currently know

Within the past hour, news broke that Jim Harbaugh has made the decision to step down as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines in order to accept the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, according to Adam Schefter, the contract details are beginning to roll out.

What We Know

Just moments ago, Schefter reported that Harbaugh is signing a 5-year deal with the Chargers. At the time of posting, we do not yet know the AAV of the deal.

Chargers are giving former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a five-year deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

Stay tuned for any updates…

Rumor From Tuesday

On Tuesday, a rumor surfaced that the Chargers were offering Harbaugh a contract that would eclipse the reported $12.5 million that Michigan was offering (that offer may have changed since then) but less than the $18 million that was rumored to be the offer from the Chargers.