On Saturday night, the spotlight will be on sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he makes his first career start for Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan.

McCarthy, of course, is currently in a quarterback battle with junior Cade McNamara as the two compete for the starting gig for the Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh explains what he wants to see from J.J. McCarthy in his first start

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh spoke to Brad Galli and he explain what he wants to see from McCarthy on Saturday night against Hawaii.

“Just exactly the way he was last week — it couldn’t be better,” Harbaugh said. “I really felt like last week, my interactions with him on the sideline, he was calm, cool, collected. It just really looked like things were slowing down in the game, slowing down. You hear a lot of great players talk about how it slows down. You could see it. You really could, you could feel that. Just keep it up, keep doing you. Cade, do the same thing. Keep doing Cade. We love both guys.”

Harbaugh also reiterated, once again, that he has two good quarterbacks.

“Again, they’re both, as we’ve said, we feel they’re both starting quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said. “I thought Cade had a good game. I thought J.J. looked really good when he got in there. I think I referred to him as electric after the game — I still feel that way. We love them both.

“Cade’s a perfectionist. There were two throws he would have liked to have back. Two incompletions that just narrowly missed. But that’s the kind of competitor, perfectionist he is. But keep playing their game — really, that’s what I want to see. I want to see each guy play their game in their style and it’s up to our coaches to put them in the best position to do it.”