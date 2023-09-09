Jim Harbaugh lands new job… at least for a day [Video]

Jim Harbaugh lands new job… at least for a day

Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of the Michigan Football team, found himself working the chains at a youth football game during his self-imposed three-game suspension. Though Harbaugh was not allowed to be with his team for Saturday's game against UNLV, he found himself a new job, at least for a day, that allowed him to be on a football field.

Why it Matters

Harbaugh picked up an interesting gig for the day, working the chains at a youth football game where his son Jack was playing. The coach was dressed in his trademark Michigan striped polo and hat.

Adding to the intrigue, Harbaugh's father, also named Jack, was in attendance at the youth game before joining the Wolverines on the sidelines as an associate head coach for the matchup against UNLV. This unusual dual role as a youth football spectator and a suspended head coach on the college level highlights Harbaugh's deep-rooted love for the sport.

Jim Harbaugh spent the morning working the chains at his son's football game. pic.twitter.com/RPqy4m4DkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jim Harbaugh, under a three-game suspension, worked the chains at his son's youth football game. His father, Jack Harbaugh, also attended the youth game before joining the Wolverines as an associate head coach. Harbaugh's commitment to football remains unwavering, even in unconventional circumstances.

The Bottom Line – A Touchdown of Dedication

While Harbaugh may be temporarily absent from the Michigan Wolverines' sideline, his heart and spirit remain firmly rooted in the game. His unexpected appearance working the chains at a youth football game serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to football.