Jim Harbaugh reportedly tells top recruit that he wants to ‘Chase a Super Bowl’ in 2022

According to a report from Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with top recruit, Will Johnson, and told him that he wants to return to the NFL so that he can “chase a Super Bowl.”

From Detroit News:

According to Deon Johnson, Will’s father who played at Michigan in the early 1990s, Harbaugh was forthcoming and answered Will Johnson’s questions.

“He told William he was definitely looking, and if an opportunity came up, he was probably going to take it,” Deon Johnson told The Detroit News on Tuesday. “(Harbaugh) told him he felt the team was gonna be good, they’re gonna win a lot of ballgames, they’re gonna do a lot of good things. But he wants to chase a Super Bowl. That’s one of the things on his list is to be a Super Bowl-winning coach.”

Will Johnson is a 5-star CB recruit out of Grosse Pointe South High School.

